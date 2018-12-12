Head to Head Analysis: PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (PLLL) & The Competition

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (NASDAQ: PLLL) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PIEDMONT LITHIU/S to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A N/A PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors 11.25% 12.27% 6.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PIEDMONT LITHIU/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A -$9.95 million -4.46 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors $1.83 billion $259.90 million 10.59

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PIEDMONT LITHIU/S. PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIEDMONT LITHIU/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors 253 842 995 34 2.38

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 276.03%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 31.43%. Given PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S rivals beat PIEDMONT LITHIU/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

