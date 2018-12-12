Head-To-Head Comparison: Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) vs. National Beverage (FIZZ)

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and National Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola European Partners 6.26% 16.36% 6.01% National Beverage 16.33% 47.17% 34.76%

Dividends

Coca-Cola European Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. National Beverage does not pay a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and National Beverage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola European Partners $12.50 billion 1.83 $777.64 million $2.39 19.74 National Beverage $975.73 million 4.05 $149.77 million $3.19 26.57

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than National Beverage. Coca-Cola European Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola European Partners and National Beverage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola European Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A National Beverage 1 1 2 0 2.25

National Beverage has a consensus price target of $99.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. Given National Beverage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Beverage is more favorable than Coca-Cola European Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola European Partners has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Beverage has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of National Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.2% of National Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Beverage beats Coca-Cola European Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands. In addition, the company engages in the bottling operations. As of March 15, 2018, it served approximately 300 million consumers across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure brands; and carbonated soft drinks under the Shasta, Faygo, Red Pop, Moon Mist, and Rock'n'Rye brands. It serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was founded in 1985 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. National Beverage Corp. is a subsidiary of IBS Partners, Ltd.

