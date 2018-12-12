Head to Head Comparison: National Automation Services (NESV) & MKS Instruments (MKSI)

National Automation Services (OTCMKTS:NESV) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares National Automation Services and MKS Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Automation Services N/A N/A N/A MKS Instruments 18.76% 25.57% 17.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Automation Services and MKS Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Automation Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MKS Instruments $1.92 billion 1.89 $339.13 million $5.96 11.26

MKS Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than National Automation Services.

Dividends

MKS Instruments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. National Automation Services does not pay a dividend. MKS Instruments pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MKS Instruments has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of National Automation Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Automation Services and MKS Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Automation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A MKS Instruments 0 0 7 0 3.00

MKS Instruments has a consensus target price of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.60%.

Summary

MKS Instruments beats National Automation Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Automation Services Company Profile

National Energy Services, Inc. operates as a holding company that is engaged in building a portfolio of complementary services through acquisitions. It primarily focuses on drilling services, operation services, and maintenance services of the well-site activities. The company was founded on January 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings; and photonics products comprising optical components, vibration, lens assemblies, and isolation solutions, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

