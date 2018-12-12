Head to Head Contrast: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (AKO.A)

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $4.32 billion 0.47 $96.53 million N/A N/A Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A $2.85 billion 1.14 $176.75 million N/A N/A

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 0 0 1 0 3.00

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.34%. Given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A is more favorable than Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated.

Dividends

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated 1.83% 7.06% 1.04% Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 6.52% 14.23% 5.61%

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A beats Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrup with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company distributes products for various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper, Sundrop, and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to retail stores and other outlets, which comprise food markets, institutional accounts, and vending machine outlets. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A

Embotelladora Andina SA engages in the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products. Its products are categorized through sparkling beverages, juice, water, sport drink, energy drink, and ice tea. The company was founded on February 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

