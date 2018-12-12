Head to Head Contrast: Pico (PICO) vs. Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (CNRFF)

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Pico shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Pico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pico and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pico -34.79% -2.54% -2.46% Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 11.09% 7.33% 4.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pico and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pico 0 0 0 0 N/A Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pico has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pico and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pico $36.28 million 5.93 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Consorcio Ara SAB de CV $442.43 million 0.81 $48.53 million N/A N/A

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Pico.

Summary

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV beats Pico on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc. engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2016, it had a land bank of 36.7 million square meters, as well as operated 5 shopping malls. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

