Head-To-Head Contrast: RADCOM (RDCM) vs. Hauppauge Digital (HAUP)

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) and Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RADCOM and Hauppauge Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADCOM 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

RADCOM currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. Given RADCOM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RADCOM is more favorable than Hauppauge Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RADCOM and Hauppauge Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADCOM $37.23 million 3.16 $2.90 million $0.23 37.83 Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RADCOM has higher revenue and earnings than Hauppauge Digital.

Profitability

This table compares RADCOM and Hauppauge Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADCOM 9.76% 4.99% 4.30% Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

RADCOM has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hauppauge Digital has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of RADCOM shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of RADCOM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RADCOM beats Hauppauge Digital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks. Its product line includes the MaveriQ, a next-generation probe-based customer and service assurance solution that enables CSPs to carry out end-to-end voice and data quality monitoring, manage their networks and services, and monitor their roaming and interconnect traffic. The company's MaveriQ solution also provides service assurance monitoring applications, including network troubleshooting and quality monitoring, service quality monitoring, customer experience management, customer quality of service monitoring, and customer service level agreements monitoring. In addition, it offers Network Visibility, an automated network function virtualization orchestration solution for onboarding and configuration that enables traffic distribution, load balancing, and end-to-end visibility across virtual networks, as well as provides packet broker capabilities, like packet de-duplication, secure socket layer decryption, and packet slicing. Further, it provides Network Insights, which offers CSPs with full network visibility that allows them to locate and resolve any performance issues. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of independent distributors and resellers, and independent representatives worldwide. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners. It also provides video recorder products, such as USB-Live2, a standard definition video recorder used to record video tapes and other types of video into a PC; HD PVR 2, a kit for gamers to record high definition videos; HD PVR, a high-definition video recorder for making compressed video recordings, as well as to record old home video tapes into an AVCHD format; and Colossus to record high definition video from a cable TV or satellite set top box. In addition, the company offers other software products comprising WinTV application, a PC based TV watching, pause, and recoding application; WinTV Extend software product, a PC based Internet video server that streams live TV or other video content to remote devices; Impact video capture board for PC based video conferencing and video capture in industrial applications; MediaMVP-HD, a Linux-based digital media device that link TV sets and PCs; and MediaMVP to watch and listen to PC-based videos, music, and pictures on a TV set through a home network, as well as provides an on-TV-screen display of media directory listings. The company sells its products through retailers, PC manufacturers, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Hauppauge Digital Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

