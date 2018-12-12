Head-To-Head Review: CHORUS LTD/S (CHRYY) and GTT Communications (GTT)

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A GTT Communications -18.67% -13.27% -1.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHORUS LTD/S $707.55 million 1.86 $60.74 million N/A N/A GTT Communications $827.90 million 2.08 -$71.50 million $0.24 131.08

CHORUS LTD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CHORUS LTD/S and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHORUS LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A GTT Communications 1 1 8 0 2.70

GTT Communications has a consensus price target of $49.89, indicating a potential upside of 58.58%. Given GTT Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than CHORUS LTD/S.

Dividends

CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. GTT Communications does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GTT Communications beats CHORUS LTD/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It also offers video transport services for the transmission of live events, sport, entertainment, and news to broadcasters and cable programming providers; and network access services. The company's IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

