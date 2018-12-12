Head to Head Survey: Gulf Resources (GURE) vs. Huntsman (HUN)

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Gulf Resources does not pay a dividend. Huntsman pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Gulf Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Gulf Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Huntsman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Resources and Huntsman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources -906.23% -2.54% -2.50% Huntsman 9.88% 22.96% 8.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulf Resources and Huntsman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $107.52 million 0.34 $7.95 million N/A N/A Huntsman $8.36 billion 0.56 $636.00 million $2.48 7.96

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gulf Resources and Huntsman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntsman 1 4 8 0 2.54

Huntsman has a consensus price target of $33.65, suggesting a potential upside of 71.25%. Given Huntsman’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huntsman is more favorable than Gulf Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntsman has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huntsman beats Gulf Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals. The company's chemical products include hydroxyl guar gum, demulsified agent, corrosion inhibitor, bactericide, iron ion stabilizer, clay stabilizing agent, solid lubricants, polyether lubricant, bromopropane, chlorantraniliprole, remaining agent, enhanced mild paper expansion agent, chelant, tetramethylbenzidine, trimethylolpropane, lactic acid trimethylolpropane material, and Di Bromo Aldehyde, as well as by products, such as Sodium Methoxide, Hydrobroic Acid, Sodium Bromide. Gulf Resources, Inc. is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines, maleic anhydrides, surfactants, linear alkyl-benzene, ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based polymers formulations; high performance thermoset resins and curing agents; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The company's products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

