Head to Head Survey: Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) vs. Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -79.58% Opiant Pharmaceuticals -187.13% -175.03% -107.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -$710,000.00 N/A N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals $18.45 million 3.21 $6.58 million $2.94 5.26

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Thunder Mountain Gold and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.84%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company's principal properties include the South Mountain project that covers an area of approximately 1,518 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho; and Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineralized gold trend in central Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.