Health Care SPDR (XLV) Position Raised by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) by 1,300.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,069 shares during the quarter. Health Care SPDR makes up approximately 4.9% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Health Care SPDR worth $31,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Health Care SPDR by 933.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Health Care SPDR during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Care SPDR during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Care SPDR by 1,192.4% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Care SPDR during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000.

NYSEARCA XLV traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,461,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,644. Health Care SPDR has a 12-month low of $78.74 and a 12-month high of $96.06.

About Health Care SPDR

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

