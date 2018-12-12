Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) SVP Michael S. Ettinger Sells 7,425 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 7,425 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $626,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $85.12. 1,842,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,632,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,573.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 802,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,261,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,924,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,683,000 after purchasing an additional 466,704 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,191,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,202,000 after purchasing an additional 383,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 351,826 shares during the last quarter.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

