Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Stake Decreased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,083 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

HTGC opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.82. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.37 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 55.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

