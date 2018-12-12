Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.36.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $7,939,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,472.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,630,406.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,319 shares of company stock worth $10,978,971. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 75,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

