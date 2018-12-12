Highland Capital Management LP Invests $245,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stock

Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,046,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.45 per share, with a total value of $58,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $175.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

