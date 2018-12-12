Highland Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Highland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

STWD stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

