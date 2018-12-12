Hikari Tsushin Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 928.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.
Shares of VOO opened at $242.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $232.42 and a one year high of $270.67.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.