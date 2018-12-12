Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 928.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $242.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $232.42 and a one year high of $270.67.

WARNING: “Hikari Tsushin Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/hikari-tsushin-inc-buys-new-stake-in-vanguard-sp-500-etf-voo.html.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.