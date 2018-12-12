Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 306.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,330 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 567.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,656 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 928,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%.

