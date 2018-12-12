Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 48,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $1,821,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 406,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 48,316 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Southern from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of SO opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $705,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $428,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

