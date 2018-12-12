Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Holdings Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,625,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,730,000 after buying an additional 6,763,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,652,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,341,000 after buying an additional 4,740,303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,145,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,994,000 after buying an additional 2,524,952 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,621,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,692,000 after buying an additional 2,323,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,591,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,298,000 after buying an additional 2,292,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.28.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

