Hiscox (HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,670 ($21.82) to GBX 1,640 ($21.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,790 ($23.39) to GBX 1,711 ($22.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,445 ($18.88) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,165 ($15.22) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($24.50) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,471 ($19.22).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,647 ($21.52) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain sold 40,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78), for a total transaction of £671,050.85 ($876,846.79).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.