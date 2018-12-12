Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) Cut to Hold at Citigroup

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2,079.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 538,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 513,326 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.