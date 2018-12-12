Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 123.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Saturday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/hsbc-holdings-plc-has-2-44-million-holdings-in-polaris-industries-inc-pii.html.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.