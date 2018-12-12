HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 76,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 159,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

