Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 120,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,861,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPR opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

In related news, insider Brian Kingston acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $413,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

