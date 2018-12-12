Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,509 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Atkore International Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atkore International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Atkore International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.79.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm had revenue of $477.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William E. Jr. Waltz acquired 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $100,215.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 123,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,390.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 22,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $612,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

