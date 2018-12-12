Humana Inc (HUM) Holdings Lowered by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3,030.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,217,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,781,719,000 after buying an additional 7,954,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,212,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,634,811,000 after buying an additional 1,374,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,174,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,733,000 after buying an additional 391,300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 500,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after buying an additional 303,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5,891.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 288,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after buying an additional 283,728 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.10.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $306.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Humana Inc has a one year low of $242.00 and a one year high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other Humana news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

