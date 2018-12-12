Huntsman Co. (HUN) CEO Peter R. Huntsman Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,966,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,516,351.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Huntsman by 1.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 821,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 6.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 31,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,641,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,755,000 after purchasing an additional 314,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huntsman by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 332,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Huntsman by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

