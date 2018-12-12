Huntsman (HUN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $19.15. Huntsman shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 99145 shares.

Specifically, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,395.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Douglas bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 price target on Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 821,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 31,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,641,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,755,000 after purchasing an additional 314,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 332,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

