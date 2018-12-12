Huntsman (HUN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $19.15. Huntsman shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 99145 shares.
Specifically, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,395.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Douglas bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 price target on Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.69.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 821,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 31,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,641,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,755,000 after purchasing an additional 314,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 332,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
