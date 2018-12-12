Huntsworth (HNT) Shares Up 13.4%

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT)’s share price shot up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). 1,603,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,010,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.27).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNT. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Huntsworth from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Friday, September 28th.

In other Huntsworth news, insider Neil Jones acquired 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,710.40 ($3,541.62). Also, insider Paul Taaffe sold 1,243,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £1,367,789.50 ($1,787,259.24).

About Huntsworth (LON:HNT)

Huntsworth plc operates as a healthcare communications and public relations company in the United States, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Huntsworth Health, Red Consultancy, Grayling, and Citigate Dewe Rogerson (CDR). The Huntsworth Health division offers an integrated suite of communications services for the science, health, and wellbeing industries.

