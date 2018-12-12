HUYA (HUYA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $17.15. 21,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,016,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.80 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HUYA by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HUYA by 3,741.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “HUYA (HUYA) Trading 6.2% Higher” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/huya-huya-trading-6-2-higher.html.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.