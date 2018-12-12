HyperCash Trading Down 23.6% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $28.80 million and $42.44 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00018984 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EXX, Kucoin and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.02606933 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00144933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00177531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.17 or 0.09386729 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029336 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, Kucoin, Coinnest, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Binance, EXX, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

