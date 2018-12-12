IDEX (IEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2018 earnings. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. However, over the past month, the stock looks overvalued compared to its industry. We believe that rising cost of sales and operating expenses can be detrimental to the company's financials in the quarters ahead. For 2018, the company predicts corporate expenses to be $78-$80 million, higher than the previous forecast of $76-$80 million. Also, forex headwinds are predicted to adversely impact sales by 1% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has remained unchanged for both 2018 and 2019.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $137.09. 43,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 12-month low of $123.47 and a 12-month high of $157.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IDEX by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in IDEX by 29.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

