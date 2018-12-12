IDEX Membership 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,556.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $224.39 or 0.06520285 BTC on exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $448,773.00 and approximately $1,556.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.02539711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00141460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00172811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.85 or 0.09473966 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029542 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.