Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 203,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 173,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $148.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $134.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $133.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

