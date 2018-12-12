IMPALA PLATINUM/S (IMPUY) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS: IMPUY) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IMPALA PLATINUM/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMPALA PLATINUM/S $2.80 billion -$834.02 million -17.63 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors $6.71 billion $850.72 million 11.88

IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S. IMPALA PLATINUM/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s competitors have a beta of 5.56, suggesting that their average share price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors -305.24% -10.75% -1.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors 452 1296 1446 84 2.35

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 39.83%. Given IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMPALA PLATINUM/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

IMPALA PLATINUM/S competitors beat IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

