Imperial Capital Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Construction Partners in a research note issued on Monday, December 10th. Imperial Capital analyst A. Hackel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Imperial Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $15.00 price objective on Construction Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 20.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

