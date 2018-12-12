Imperial Capital Comments on HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s FY2018 Earnings (HYAC)

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) – Imperial Capital issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in a research note issued on Thursday, December 6th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A alerts:

Shares of HYAC stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

About HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.