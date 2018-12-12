Imperial Oil (IMO) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from C$51.00 to C$47.00. The company traded as low as C$36.19 and last traded at C$36.25, with a volume of 663752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.46.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.07.

In other news, insider Jonathan Wetmore sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total transaction of C$26,125.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 3.70999997458904 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

