Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,875 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Investment Services Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 195,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 89,523 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $748,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 73,740 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICD shares. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,110 shares in the company, valued at $365,018.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.56. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Independence Contract Drilling Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

