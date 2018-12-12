Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Position Lifted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 72.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,012 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 132.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 33.6% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on INDB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 28.75%. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

