INSCAPE (INQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 13th.

INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.23 million during the quarter.

TSE INQ opened at C$1.45 on Wednesday. INSCAPE has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$3.50.

About INSCAPE

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, The Office Furniture and The Inscape Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products.

