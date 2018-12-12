Insider Buying: Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) President Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President David A. R. Dullum bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $13,860.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,838.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,866. The firm has a market cap of $325.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.60. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.37 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 168.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.06. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

