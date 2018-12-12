Insider Buying: Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) insider Denis Ricard acquired 2,000 shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.70 per share, with a total value of C$89,400.00.

Denis Ricard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, Denis Ricard acquired 2,000 shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Denis Ricard acquired 2,000 shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$47.20 per share, with a total value of C$94,400.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.40 per share, with a total value of C$193,600.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Denis Ricard acquired 2,000 shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$51.80 per share, with a total value of C$103,600.00.

IAG traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,394. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12 month low of C$44.25 and a 12 month high of C$62.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 4.47000012113821 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.63.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

