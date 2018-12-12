Insider Buying: Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director M Scott Welch acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,217.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

M Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, October 31st, M Scott Welch bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.61 per share, with a total value of $87,220.00.

On Monday, October 29th, M Scott Welch bought 8,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.25 per share, with a total value of $338,000.00.

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. 5,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,848. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/insider-buying-lakeland-financial-co-lkfn-director-acquires-8000-shares-of-stock.html.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.