Insider Buying: PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAS) CEO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) CEO Jonathan P. Mow purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $11,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PHAS remained flat at $$3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,733. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($10.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($10.23). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

