Insider Buying: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Insider Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) insider Michael David Flink purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REZI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools.

