Insider Buying: Talos Energy Inc (TALO) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Director Neal P. Goldman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 106,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,685. Talos Energy Inc has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.69). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $282.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,225,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

