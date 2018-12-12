Insider Selling: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Chairman Sells 12,576 Shares of Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Chairman William C. Lucia sold 12,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $443,555.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 193,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HMSY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.34. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HMS from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital started coverage on HMS in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 19.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 165,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 149,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

