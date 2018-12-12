Insider Selling: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,720 shares in the company, valued at $11,760,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. 123,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,821. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on Omega Healthcare Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

