Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Integer worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,523,000 after buying an additional 352,525 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 19,000.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.89. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $90.03.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.95 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 14.12%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 11,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $995,939.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,962.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 13,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $1,178,163.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,793.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $2,653,687. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Integer to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/integer-holdings-corp-itgr-shares-bought-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in manufacturing and developing medical devices and components. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment include cardio and vascular; cardiac and neuromodulation; and advanced surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical. The Non-Medical segment focuses on lithium cells, and primary and secondary battery packs for applications in the energy, military and environmental markets.The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.